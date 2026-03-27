Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 150,901 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. $ESRT

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,029,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150,901 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $6,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESRT. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 78,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 81,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,105,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,284,000 after buying an additional 1,798,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,134,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after buying an additional 98,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESRT. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $6.80 to $6.30 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore set a $7.00 price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $6.77.

Empire State Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of ESRT opened at $4.97 on Friday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $850.21 million, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average of $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 6.06%.The business had revenue of $199.22 million for the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.890 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and operation of office and retail properties. The company’s portfolio features the iconic Empire State Building in Midtown Manhattan, alongside a diversified collection of commercial assets situated throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn and select markets in Upstate New York. By offering premium office space and street-level retail, Empire State Realty Trust positions itself as a landlord of choice for corporate tenants, retailers and experiential brands seeking high-profile addresses.

Established through a spin-off of assets in early 2013, Empire State Realty Trust consolidated a mix of landmark and Class A properties, creating scale in one of the world’s most competitive real estate markets.

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