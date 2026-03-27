Nordea Investment Management AB Has $4.56 Million Stock Holdings in First Merchants Corporation $FRME

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,570 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,598 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in First Merchants by 64.4% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,346,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,756,000 after acquiring an additional 527,545 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Merchants in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,111,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 252.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 321,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,122,000 after purchasing an additional 230,192 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 261,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 164,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on First Merchants from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Merchants in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

First Merchants Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRME opened at $38.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.93. First Merchants Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average of $38.23.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 21.49%.The business had revenue of $178.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Merchants Corporation will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eva D. Scurlock sold 3,227 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $136,469.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,464.27. The trade was a 13.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry W. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 109,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,876.50. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Merchants Profile

(Free Report)

First Merchants Corporation, through its subsidiary First Merchants Bank, offers a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and public sector clients. The company’s core business activities include retail and commercial banking, lending, treasury and cash management, and wealth advisory services. With a focus on relationship banking, First Merchants seeks to deliver tailored solutions for deposit accounts, loan financing and other credit products.

On the consumer side, First Merchants provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal and mortgage loans, and electronic banking conveniences.

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