JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 13,395 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,952 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $14,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,321,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,596,000 after purchasing an additional 38,082 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 64.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 891,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,775,000 after purchasing an additional 348,327 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 860,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 11.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 758,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,709,000 after purchasing an additional 76,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 121.3% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 737,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,718,000 after buying an additional 404,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.43.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:AWI opened at $164.91 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.37 and a 52 week high of $206.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.87 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.80% and a net margin of 19.05%.Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $0.339 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of commercial ceiling and wall solutions. The company offers a diverse portfolio of acoustical, decorative and specialty ceiling systems designed to enhance interior environments in offices, healthcare facilities, schools, retail outlets and other non-residential settings. Through its focus on performance, aesthetics and sustainability, Armstrong World Industries addresses both functional and design requirements for architects, contractors and building owners.

Armstrong’s product range includes mineral fiber, fiberglass, wood wool, metal and stone wool ceiling panels, as well as suspension and grid systems.

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