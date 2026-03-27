Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 25,186 Shares of Central Garden & Pet Company $CENTA

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,186 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $5,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 15.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 56.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 17,556 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 2.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 179.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after buying an additional 116,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 263,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after buying an additional 12,749 shares in the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CENTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Friday, January 16th. CJS Securities raised shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Central Garden & Pet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director John Ranelli sold 3,668 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $126,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,287. The trade was a 85.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brendan Dougher sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $108,485.00. Following the sale, the director owned 12,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,766.10. The trade was a 20.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 20.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

CENTA opened at $32.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.47. Central Garden & Pet Company has a 52-week low of $25.97 and a 52-week high of $37.35.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $617.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.62 million. Central Garden & Pet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.700- EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet Company will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

(Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Co is a leading producer, marketer and distributor of branded consumable gardening products and pet supplies in North America. Headquartered in Walnut Creek, California, the company serves both retail and wholesale customers through a network of distribution centers across the United States and Canada. Operating under the ticker symbol CENTA on the NASDAQ exchange, Central Garden & Pet has been publicly traded since 2003.

The company’s Garden segment offers a broad portfolio of lawn and garden care solutions, including fertilizers, weed and pest control products, soil and mulch, and plant care accessories.

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