PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAR shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Monday, December 29th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

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PAR Technology Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE:PAR opened at $13.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PAR Technology has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $72.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.36.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 18.54%.The business had revenue of $120.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.39 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PAR Technology

In other PAR Technology news, CEO Savneet Singh sold 14,310 shares of PAR Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $261,443.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 238,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,352,407.29. The trade was a 5.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Anthony Steenberge sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $40,961.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 26,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,418.11. The trade was a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 722,237 shares of company stock worth $21,772,998 and have sold 90,689 shares worth $1,600,226. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PAR Technology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 68.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the third quarter worth $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the third quarter worth $28,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

About PAR Technology

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PAR Technology Corp is a provider of enterprise software and hardware solutions for the hospitality, foodservice and retail industries. The company’s platforms are designed to streamline front- and back-of-house operations, covering point-of-sale (POS) systems, kitchen display and dispatch, inventory and labor management, and reporting tools. PAR’s integrated approach enables operators of full-service restaurants, quick-service chains, bars, hotels, casinos and retail outlets to centralize data and automate workflows across multiple sites.

Key offerings include PAR Brink, a cloud-native POS application that supports touchscreen, mobile and tablet devices; PAR Cloud Services, which delivers software updates, reporting and analytics through a subscription model; and hardware solutions such as payment terminals, handheld devices and self-service kiosks.

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