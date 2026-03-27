Delek US (NYSE:DK) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Raymond James Financial raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $54.00. Raymond James Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Delek US traded as high as $46.90 and last traded at $45.8860, with a volume of 2784573 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.39.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Delek US from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Delek US in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Delek US

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Avigal Soreq sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $2,054,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 251,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,338,932.24. The trade was a 16.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Shlomo Zohar sold 22,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $987,560.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,276.87. This trade represents a 53.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,095 shares of company stock valued at $7,257,409. 3.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Delek US by 1,327.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 350.7% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Delek US by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 252,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after buying an additional 55,941 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Delek US by 631.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 46,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Delek US by 357.6% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 138,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 108,231 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.84. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 0.21%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.54) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Delek US’s payout ratio is -291.43%.

About Delek US

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Delek US Holdings, Inc (NYSE: DK) is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

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