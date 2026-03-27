Nordea Investment Management AB Has $6.16 Million Holdings in Atkore Inc. $ATKR

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,025 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Atkore were worth $6,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atkore by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,632,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,909,000 after purchasing an additional 273,466 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 13.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,757,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,013,000 after purchasing an additional 213,858 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Atkore by 14.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,158,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,659,000 after buying an additional 144,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Atkore by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,036,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,998,000 after buying an additional 18,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 2.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 907,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,943,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the period.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total transaction of $65,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 35,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,895.96. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $60.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -43.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.01 and a 200-day moving average of $64.81. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $80.06.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. Atkore had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a positive return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $655.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Atkore has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -94.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATKR shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Atkore in a research report on Monday, December 29th. CJS Securities upgraded Atkore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $71.00 target price on Atkore in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Atkore from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Atkore from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Read Our Latest Report on ATKR

Atkore Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE: ATKR) is a diversified global manufacturer of electrical raceway and mechanical products, serving a broad range of end markets including commercial construction, industrial facilities and energy infrastructure. The company’s electrical product portfolio encompasses conduit, tubing, fittings, connectors and cable management systems designed for use in residential, commercial and industrial wiring applications. On the mechanical side, Atkore offers pipe support solutions, seismic bracing, HVAC hangers and other mechanical products that address critical building and process piping needs.

Founded as a family-owned business before its reorganization into a standalone public company in 2016, Atkore has grown through both organic investment and targeted acquisitions.

See Also

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