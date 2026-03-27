Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,972 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.3% of Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 170,167 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,262,000 after buying an additional 20,203 shares during the period. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC now owns 39,880 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Permanent Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP now owns 14,080 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 176,486 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,979,000 after purchasing an additional 14,490 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Trading Up 0.1%

Apple stock opened at $252.89 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $288.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is 13.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $330.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Apple from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Apple Profile

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Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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