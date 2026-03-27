Dakota Wealth Management Buys 282,307 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 836.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,072 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,307 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $29,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 188.9% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 93.3% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 480.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Netflix from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Netflix from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.30.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $93.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.82. The stock has a market cap of $394.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.68. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $2,777,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,157,339. This represents a 27.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $259,253.12. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,520,133 shares of company stock valued at $137,259,786. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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