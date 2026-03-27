JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $16.05 Million Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. $UCTT

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 279,953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $16,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Ultra Clean by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ultra Clean by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UCTT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $59.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.05 and a 200-day moving average of $36.66. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $73.80.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.34 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 8.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Ultra Clean has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.340 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is a global supplier of critical consumables and process tools for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company specializes in precision parts cleaning, chemical–mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, surface conditioning pads, and specialty components used in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging. Ultra Clean also provides assembly and test hardware, tooling, and automated modules designed to support complex front-end and back-end processes in semiconductor fabs.

Ultra Clean’s product portfolio encompasses a range of cleaning systems and consumables aimed at particle and film removal, as well as CMP slurries and pads that are engineered for uniform material removal and planarization.

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