Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Insider Sells £46,209,918.80 in Stock

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report) insider Mohammed Anjarwala sold 21,593,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 214, for a total value of £46,209,918.80.

Trustpilot Group Stock Down 0.7%

TRST opened at GBX 194.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £760.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -269.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 174.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 186.37. Trustpilot Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 125.40 and a twelve month high of GBX 289.40.

Get Trustpilot Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 290 price objective on shares of Trustpilot Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Trustpilot Group from GBX 300 to GBX 315 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Trustpilot Group from GBX 354 to GBX 375 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trustpilot Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 316.

Trustpilot Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trustpilot began in 2007 with a simple yet powerful idea that is more relevant today than ever — to be the universal symbol of trust, bringing consumers and businesses together through reviews. Trustpilot is open, independent, and impartial — we help consumers make the right choices and businesses to build trust, grow and improve.

Today, we have more than 300 million reviews and 67 million monthly active users across the globe, with 127 billion annual Trustpilot brand impressions, and the numbers keep growing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trustpilot Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustpilot Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.