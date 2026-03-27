Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Insider Buys £54,684 in Stock

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Free Report) insider Martin Preece purchased 65,100 shares of Sylvania Platinum stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 84 per share, for a total transaction of £54,684.

Sylvania Platinum Price Performance

SLP stock opened at GBX 88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 109.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 97.50. The stock has a market cap of £228.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.39. Sylvania Platinum Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 41.25 and a 1 year high of GBX 130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 15.92.

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Sylvania Platinum announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Sylvania Platinum from GBX 127 to GBX 130 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 130.

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Sylvania Platinum Company Profile

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Sylvania Platinum is a rapidly expanding low-cost PGMs producer listed on the London Stock Exchange’s Alternative Investment Market (AIM: SLP).

Sylvania is a mid-tier, lower unit cost Platinum Group Metal (PGM)minerals reprocessing and development Company. Our operational arm, Sylvania Dump Operations (SDO), has six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants in the Eastern and Western limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex (BIC).

A pioneer in chrome tailings reprocessing, Sylvania treats a combination of current and historical chrome tailings at our host mine sites.

Further Reading

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