Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX) Price Target Raised to $148.00

Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $142.00 to $148.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ABVX. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Abivax in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abivax from $101.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Abivax in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Abivax in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $131.00 target price on Abivax in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.15.

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Abivax Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABVX opened at $109.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.68 and a 200-day moving average of $110.91. Abivax has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $148.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.24) by $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Abivax will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abivax

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCG Crossover Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abivax by 17.4% in the third quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 7,111,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,774,000 after buying an additional 1,055,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Abivax by 2,561.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,461,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293,606 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Abivax by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 3,178,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,714,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Abivax by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,151,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Abivax by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,224,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. 47.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abivax Company Profile

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Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Paris, France, Abivax is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for chronic inflammatory diseases and viral infections. The company’s technology platform targets host RNA biogenesis to modulate key immune pathways, offering a differentiated approach aimed at disease modification and improved safety profiles.

Abivax’s lead clinical asset, obefazimod (ABX464), is being evaluated in ulcerative colitis and other inflammatory disorders.

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