Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Personal Group (LON:PGH) Price Target to GBX 415

Personal Group (LON:PGH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 416 to GBX 415 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 630 price objective on shares of Personal Group in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 522.50.

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Personal Group Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Personal Group stock opened at GBX 336.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £105.13 million, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 315.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 325.47. Personal Group has a 12-month low of GBX 216.25 and a 12-month high of GBX 404.

Personal Group (LON:PGH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported GBX 23.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Personal Group had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 20.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Personal Group will post 19.0753425 earnings per share for the current year.

Personal Group Company Profile

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Personal Group Holdings Plc (AIM: PGH) is a workforce benefits and health insurance provider. Its vision is to be the champion of affordable and accessible insurance and benefits, keeping businesses and their employees happy, healthy and protected. The Group is proud to support the health and wellbeing of c. 1.25 million UK employees.

The Group’s insurance provides employees with access to affordable, individual policies for hospital, recovery and death benefit plans. The Group’s award-winning benefits platform, Hapi, brings together extensive employee benefits, discounts and rewards, in one responsive platform.

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