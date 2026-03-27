Rural Funds Group (OTCMKTS:RFNDF) Stock Price Down 2.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Rural Funds Group (OTCMKTS:RFNDF – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. 700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

Rural Funds Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.29.

About Rural Funds Group

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Rural Funds Group is an agricultural Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX under the code RFF. RFF owns a diversified portfolio of Australian agricultural assets which are leased predominantly to corporate agricultural operators. RFF targets distribution growth of 4% per annum by owning and improving farms that are leased to good counterparties. RFF is a stapled security, incorporating Rural Funds Trust (ARSN 112 951 578) and RF Active (ARSN 168 740 805).

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