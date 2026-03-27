First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) Trading Up 0.8% – Should You Buy?

First Acceptance Corporation (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.45. Approximately 4,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 9,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.4135.

First Acceptance Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.88.

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First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.91 million during the quarter. First Acceptance had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 16.23%.

First Acceptance Company Profile

First Acceptance Corporation (OTCMKTS: FACO) is a specialty underwriter that focuses on directly marketed print and supplemental health insurance products. Through a network of postal and digital marketing channels, the company offers fixed indemnity medical plans designed to help policyholders manage out-of-pocket healthcare expenses. In addition to core health insurance plans, First Acceptance markets a variety of supplemental coverage options, including dental, accident and critical illness policies.

Beyond its print health business, First Acceptance operates an insurance risk retention group that enables member organizations to pool risk and purchase liability and healthcare benefit programs.

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