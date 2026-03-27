Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Stock Price Down 8.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Free Report) traded down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$6.84 and last traded at C$6.84. 457,959 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 616,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CSCCF shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Copper in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Copper in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Copper in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Copper in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Desjardins cut Capstone Copper to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Capstone Copper Price Performance

Capstone Copper Company Profile

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.21.

(Get Free Report)

Capstone Copper Ltd is a copper-focused exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. Established through a corporate spin-off from Capstone Mining Corp, the company is dedicated to advancing copper resources across the Americas. Capstone Copper’s portfolio comprises early- to mid-stage projects, with an initial emphasis on high-grade copper deposits in Chile and surrounding jurisdictions.

The company’s principal activities include geological exploration, resource definition, engineering studies, and environmental permitting.

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