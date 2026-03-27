Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Trading Up 3.3% – Time to Buy?

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.6650 and last traded at $69.6650. 1,569 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.4125.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Trading Up 3.3%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.52.

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About Reckitt Benckiser Group

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Reckitt Benckiser Group plc is a London‐based multinational consumer goods company specializing in health, hygiene and nutrition products. The company’s portfolio spans well‐known brands such as Dettol and Lysol in surface and hand hygiene, Durex in sexual wellness, Air Wick in air care, Vanish in fabric care, and Mucinex in over‐the‐counter respiratory relief. Reckitt’s products are designed to address everyday health and hygiene challenges for households and healthcare professionals alike.

Formed through the 1999 merger of UK‐based Reckitt & Colman and the Netherlands’ Benckiser NV, Reckitt has grown into a global enterprise operating in more than 190 countries.

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