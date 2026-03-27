CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Macquarie Infrastructure reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.06.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWV

CoreWeave Price Performance

Shares of CRWV stock opened at $80.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.14. CoreWeave has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $187.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.43.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 33.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CoreWeave news, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $21,783,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 248,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,055,493.04. This trade represents a 54.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 111,427 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $8,066,200.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,922,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,738,461.80. This represents a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 4,672,229 shares of company stock valued at $397,217,755 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Trading of CoreWeave

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of CoreWeave by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of CoreWeave by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in CoreWeave by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

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CoreWeave Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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