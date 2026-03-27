Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
PFE has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC boosted their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.19.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE
Pfizer Price Performance
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,282.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after buying an additional 618,117 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in Pfizer by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 58,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.6% in the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 17,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.
Key Pfizer News
Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Positive Phase 3 TALAPRO-3 topline results for TALZENNA® (supports late‑stage oncology positioning), which bolsters Pfizer’s mid/late‑stage pipeline and revenue optionality. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Announces Positive Topline Results From Phase 3 TALAPRO-3 Study of TALZENNA®
- Positive Sentiment: Encouraging oncology and immunology clinical updates (positive phase 2 atirmociclib in metastatic breast cancer; topline tilrekimig eczema data) and management’s plan for ~20 pivotal trial starts this year—supports the narrative that growth is shifting beyond legacy COVID revenues. Pfizer’s Oncology And Immunology Wins Shift Focus Beyond COVID Revenues
- Positive Sentiment: Market coverage noting Pfizer outperformed the broader market decline today, citing the above pipeline momentum and analyst commentary as reasons for the relative strength. Why the Market Dipped But Pfizer (PFE) Gained Today
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst optimism: a Guggenheim analyst publicly expects PFE shares to rise, reinforcing bullish sentiment among some institutional investors. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Guggenheim Analyst Says
- Neutral Sentiment: Citi maintains a Hold on Pfizer—signal that some large sell‑side desks remain cautious despite pipeline momentum. Citi Remains a Hold on Pfizer (PFE)
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader industry context: oncology is undergoing rapid innovation (immunotherapy, targeted drugs, AI) which is a tailwind for large oncology players but also raises R&D and competitive intensity. Cancer Stocks to Buy as Innovation Reshapes Global Oncology Market
- Neutral Sentiment: Non‑company AI/benefits funding news (unrelated to Pfizer fundamentals) — sector interest in AI persists but limited direct impact on PFE. AI-powered Benefits Platform Origin Raises $30 Million Series A+
- Negative Sentiment: Dividend safety concerns: several pieces highlight that Pfizer’s high yield (~6%+) raises questions about payout sustainability and could pressure the stock if cash flow or M&A dynamics change. Income investors may be re‑evaluating position sizing. Income Investors Face a Hard Truth About Pfizer’s Payout Safety
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive pressure: label expansions for rivals (e.g., BMY’s Opdivo) underscore intensifying competition in IO that could cap pricing/patient share in key oncology markets. Will the Recent Label Expansion of BMY’s Opdivo Boost Its IO Franchise?
About Pfizer
Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.
Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.
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