3EDGE Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EDGF) Short Interest Update

3EDGE Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EDGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,007 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the February 26th total of 68,366 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 515,784 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of 3EDGE Dynamic Fixed Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 3EDGE Dynamic Fixed Income ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in 3EDGE Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EDGF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

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3EDGE Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of 3EDGE Dynamic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $24.74. 99,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,122. 3EDGE Dynamic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.86.

3EDGE Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

About 3EDGE Dynamic Fixed Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3246 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This is a boost from 3EDGE Dynamic Fixed Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

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The 3EDGE Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (EDGF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that broadly invests in fixed income securities of various maturities and credit quality. The fund dynamically shifts across various debt securities depending on market conditions. EDGF was launched on Oct 3, 2024 and is issued by 3Edge.

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