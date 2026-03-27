Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Shares Up 3.1% – Should You Buy?

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $5.05. 144 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Telia Company AB (publ) Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.21.

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About Telia Company AB (publ)

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Telia Company AB (publ) is a leading telecommunications operator headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Established through the merger of Swedish operator Telia and Finnish operator Sonera in 2002, the company offers a comprehensive range of communications services. Its core business activities include mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband internet access, television distribution, and enterprise networking solutions. In addition to traditional connectivity services, Telia has expanded into digital and IoT platforms, cloud services and cybersecurity offerings to meet evolving customer needs.

Telia Company’s primary markets are in the Nordic and Baltic regions, with operations spanning Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

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