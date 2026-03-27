Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Short Interest Update

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 248 shares, a decline of 97.3% from the February 26th total of 9,108 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,080 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $483,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,880,000. Valpey Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Valpey Financial Services LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Note Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Note Advisors LLC now owns 17,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000.
Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6%
GIGB traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,023. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $47.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.50.
Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
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