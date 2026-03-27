Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Short Interest Update

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 248 shares, a decline of 97.3% from the February 26th total of 9,108 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,080 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $483,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,880,000. Valpey Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Valpey Financial Services LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Note Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Note Advisors LLC now owns 17,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000.

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Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6%

GIGB traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,023. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $47.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.50.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1599 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

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The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

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