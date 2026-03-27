Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust (LON:BGUK) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc (LON:BGUK – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 185.50 and last traded at GBX 188. 800,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 223% from the average session volume of 247,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 188.50.

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £213.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 199.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 201.88.

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Insider Transactions at Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust

In related news, insider Cathy Pitt purchased 5,014 shares of Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 198 per share, with a total value of £9,927.72. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust

The Trust aims to achieve capital growth predominantly from investment in UK listed equities, with the aim of providing a total return in excess of the FTSE All-Share Index. Investments are made with a five year investment horizon and the portfolio is relatively concentrated with between 35 – 65 companies. 10% of the total asset value of the Trust can be invested, at the time of initial investment, in private companies. Sector and industry weightings are a consequence of the index agnostic approach to stock selection.

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