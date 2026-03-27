Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust (LON:BGUK) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc (LON:BGUK – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 185.50 and last traded at GBX 188. 800,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 223% from the average session volume of 247,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 188.50.
Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £213.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 199.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 201.88.
Insider Transactions at Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust
In related news, insider Cathy Pitt purchased 5,014 shares of Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 198 per share, with a total value of £9,927.72. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
About Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust
The Trust aims to achieve capital growth predominantly from investment in UK listed equities, with the aim of providing a total return in excess of the FTSE All-Share Index. Investments are made with a five year investment horizon and the portfolio is relatively concentrated with between 35 – 65 companies. 10% of the total asset value of the Trust can be invested, at the time of initial investment, in private companies. Sector and industry weightings are a consequence of the index agnostic approach to stock selection.
Read More
Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.