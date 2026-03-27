Atlantic Gold (OTCMKTS:SPVEF) Trading Down 0.9% – Here’s Why

Atlantic Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:SPVEF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.1801 and last traded at $2.1801. 3,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 113,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Atlantic Gold Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.18.

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Atlantic Gold Company Profile

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Atlantic Gold Corporation is a Canadian-focused precious metals company engaged in the exploration, development and production of gold properties in eastern Canada. The company’s core business is the operation of open-pit gold mines, with an emphasis on generating positive cash flow through efficient mine design, optimized processing facilities and disciplined cost management. Atlantic Gold’s technical team applies industry best practices in mineral extraction, ore processing and environmental stewardship to deliver sustainable output from its assets.

Atlantic Gold’s principal assets are located in Nova Scotia and include the Moose River Consolidated project, which encompasses the Touquoy, Beaver Dam and Cochrane Hill deposits.

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