Short Interest in iShares FinTech Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BPAY) Expands By 186.5%

iShares FinTech Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BPAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,427 shares, a growth of 186.5% from the February 26th total of 1,894 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,213 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

iShares FinTech Active ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BPAY traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $22.21. 3,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 million, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average is $28.08. iShares FinTech Active ETF has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $34.69.

Get iShares FinTech Active ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares FinTech Active ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares FinTech Active ETF stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares FinTech Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BPAY – Free Report) by 323.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,910 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 3.24% of iShares FinTech Active ETF worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About iShares FinTech Active ETF

The BlackRock Future Financial and Technology ETF (BPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of global companies involved in innovative technologies used and applied in financial services. BPAY was launched on Aug 16, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares FinTech Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares FinTech Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.