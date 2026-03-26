Short Interest in SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Increases By 278.1%

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 62,242 shares, an increase of 278.1% from the February 26th total of 16,462 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,869 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SoftBank Price Performance

Shares of SOBKY opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average is $14.07. SoftBank has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25.

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SoftBank Company Profile

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SoftBank Group Corp., trading on the OTCMKTS as SOBKY, is a Japan-based multinational holding company with diversified interests in technology, telecommunications and investment management. Founded in 1981 by Masayoshi Son, SoftBank initially built its reputation as a domestic telecom operator before pivoting toward global technology investments. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company operates through several key subsidiaries and strategic partnerships to deliver broadband and mobile services, enterprise network solutions, and cloud-based platforms.

In addition to its core telecommunications business, SoftBank is widely recognized for its Vision Fund, one of the world’s largest technology-focused investment vehicles.

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