Melco International Development Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Short Interest Up 153.0% in March

Melco International Development Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 261,260 shares, an increase of 153.0% from the February 26th total of 103,260 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Melco International Development Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MDEVF opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Melco International Development has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average is $0.60.

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About Melco International Development

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Melco International Development Limited is a Hong Kong–based investment holding company with diversified interests across property development, hospitality, gaming and entertainment sectors in Asia. The company pursues opportunities in integrated resort operations, property investment and development projects, leveraging its background in real estate to support long-term growth.

Through its controlling stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Melco International is involved in the design, development and operation of world-class integrated resorts.

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