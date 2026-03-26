Olistico Wealth LLC Acquires 30,207 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,207 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,127,144,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $847,665,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,264,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,005 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,739,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,893,000 after acquiring an additional 280,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,599,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,469 shares during the period.

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Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $30.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.51.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

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