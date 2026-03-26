Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.7692.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Wintrust Financial from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Wintrust Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

In other Wintrust Financial news, insider Richard B. Murphy sold 3,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.05, for a total transaction of $480,650.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,725,456.45. This trade represents a 6.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 314 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.43, for a total transaction of $45,665.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,152.21. The trade was a 13.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,662 shares of company stock worth $1,705,730. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Choreo LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of WTFC opened at $136.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.85. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $89.10 and a twelve month high of $162.96.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 19.48%.The firm had revenue of $714.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.30%.

About Wintrust Financial

(Get Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a Chicago‐area bank holding company headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois. Through its primary subsidiary, Wintrust Bank, the company operates a network of community banks serving metropolitan Chicago and select markets in southeastern Wisconsin. These locally branded banks provide personalized commercial and consumer banking solutions tailored to small and mid‐size businesses, professionals, and individual clients.

The firm’s core offerings include deposit products, commercial and residential lending, treasury management, and mortgage banking services.

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