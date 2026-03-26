Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF $GTO

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,950 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $5,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 45.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,070,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,175,000 after acquiring an additional 335,677 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 752.2% during the second quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC now owns 236,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,091,000 after purchasing an additional 208,785 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,899,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,251,000 after purchasing an additional 200,273 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 221.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 178,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 122,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 214,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after purchasing an additional 111,586 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GTO opened at $46.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.56. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.46 and a 52-week high of $48.01.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $0.1797 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.