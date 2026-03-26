Firefly Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Firefly Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.8750.
FLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Firefly Aerospace from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $33.00 price target on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a report on Thursday, December 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Research Report on FLY
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Firefly Aerospace Price Performance
FLY stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. Firefly Aerospace has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $73.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion and a PE ratio of -3.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.83.
Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. Firefly Aerospace had a negative return on equity of 234.80% and a negative net margin of 186.63%.The firm had revenue of $57.67 million during the quarter. The firm’s revenue was up 541.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Firefly Aerospace News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Firefly Aerospace this week:
- Positive Sentiment: SpaceX IPO reports are lifting the whole space sector, sending aerospace and satellite names higher and benefiting Firefly as a peer in the sector; this market-wide uplift is a key driver of FLY’s move. SpaceX IPO excitement sends space stocks soaring as Wall Street prepares for blockbuster offering
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple outlets reported SpaceX could file an IPO prospectus imminently, which has triggered sector rotation into smaller rocket makers and suppliers, including Firefly. Firefly Aerospace Stock Surges As SpaceX Plans IPO Reveal
- Positive Sentiment: CNBC cited broad rallies in space names after the SpaceX filing reports — Firefly was named among the big winners as traders rotated into rocket-makers. Space stocks rally on reports of SpaceX’s imminent IPO filing
- Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call-option buying: about 28,970 call contracts traded (a ~171% jump vs. typical volume), indicating speculative bullish positioning that can amplify upward intraday pressure on the stock. (Reported trading data)
- Positive Sentiment: Operational/contract signal: Firefly supported Lockheed Martin in two responsive-space exercises for the U.S. Space Force (VICTUS DIEM), reinforcing its defense relationships and program relevance — a fundamental positive for longer-term revenue credibility. Firefly Aerospace Supports U.S. Space Force VICTUS DIEM Exercise
- Neutral Sentiment: Roundups and “movers” lists included FLY as a notable gainer today; these mentions track the price move but are not standalone catalysts. These stocks are today’s movers: Arm, Intel, AMD, Firefly Aerospace, Robinhood, JD.com, Sarepta, and more
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data entries appear to show a reporting anomaly (0 shares / NaN changes across March snapshots). No clear short-covering signal is evident from the provided short interest figures. (Internal data)
About Firefly Aerospace
Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY) is a U.S.-based aerospace company that designs, manufactures and operates launch vehicles and in-space systems for commercial, civil and national security customers. The company focuses on providing end-to-end small- and medium-lift launch services, mission integration and spacecraft hardware to support satellite deployment and on-orbit operations.
Firefly’s product portfolio includes the Alpha small launch vehicle, developed to carry small satellites to low Earth orbit, and plans for larger vehicles and in-space capabilities to address a range of payload sizes and mission profiles.
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