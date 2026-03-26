Firefly Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Firefly Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.8750.

FLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Firefly Aerospace from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $33.00 price target on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a report on Thursday, December 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Firefly Aerospace Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Firefly Aerospace in the third quarter valued at $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Firefly Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Firefly Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Firefly Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Firefly Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

FLY stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. Firefly Aerospace has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $73.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion and a PE ratio of -3.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.83.

Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. Firefly Aerospace had a negative return on equity of 234.80% and a negative net margin of 186.63%.The firm had revenue of $57.67 million during the quarter. The firm’s revenue was up 541.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Firefly Aerospace News Roundup

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About Firefly Aerospace

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Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY) is a U.S.-based aerospace company that designs, manufactures and operates launch vehicles and in-space systems for commercial, civil and national security customers. The company focuses on providing end-to-end small- and medium-lift launch services, mission integration and spacecraft hardware to support satellite deployment and on-orbit operations.

Firefly’s product portfolio includes the Alpha small launch vehicle, developed to carry small satellites to low Earth orbit, and plans for larger vehicles and in-space capabilities to address a range of payload sizes and mission profiles.

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