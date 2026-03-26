Westview Management dba Westview Investment Advisors Acquires Shares of 21,036 Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Westview Management dba Westview Investment Advisors bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,601,000. Alphabet makes up about 3.1% of Westview Management dba Westview Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

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Alphabet Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $289.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.83. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.66 and a 12 month high of $350.15.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.21, for a total transaction of $10,439,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,244,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,914,730.12. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $14,341,182.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 13,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,987,279.15. This trade represents a 78.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,110,165 shares of company stock valued at $118,134,117. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Raymond James Financial raised Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.71.

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Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Google research announced a compression method that could cut memory required to run large language models by ~6x — a potential long‑term cost and performance advantage for Google Cloud and Gemini that reinforces Alphabet’s AI leadership. Google AI compression story (CNBC)

Google research announced a compression method that could cut memory required to run large language models by ~6x — a potential long‑term cost and performance advantage for Google Cloud and Gemini that reinforces Alphabet’s AI leadership. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment and forecasts remain constructive: Erste Group nudged up FY2026/27 EPS forecasts, and broader analyst upgrades/price targets (consensus well above current levels) support medium‑term upside. (Boosts confidence around fundamentals and growth trajectory.)

Analyst sentiment and forecasts remain constructive: Erste Group nudged up FY2026/27 EPS forecasts, and broader analyst upgrades/price targets (consensus well above current levels) support medium‑term upside. (Boosts confidence around fundamentals and growth trajectory.) Positive Sentiment: Commercial tie‑ups and product traction: DeepMind/Gemini partnerships (Agile Robots) and retailer integrations (Gap checkout within Gemini), plus Openreach using Google AI, show expanding real‑world enterprise and commerce adoption that can drive Cloud/API revenue growth. DeepMind / Agile Robots (CNBC)

Commercial tie‑ups and product traction: DeepMind/Gemini partnerships (Agile Robots) and retailer integrations (Gap checkout within Gemini), plus Openreach using Google AI, show expanding real‑world enterprise and commerce adoption that can drive Cloud/API revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory engagement in Europe — the EU antitrust chief is meeting Big Tech CEOs about AI competition concerns; this highlights ongoing scrutiny but no immediate enforcement action reported. Investors should monitor for concrete regulatory proposals. EU antitrust meeting (Reuters)

Regulatory engagement in Europe — the EU antitrust chief is meeting Big Tech CEOs about AI competition concerns; this highlights ongoing scrutiny but no immediate enforcement action reported. Investors should monitor for concrete regulatory proposals. Neutral Sentiment: Google will label verified investment apps in India to fight scams — a product/market safety move that helps local trust but is operational rather than materially revenue‑moving in the near term. Verified apps in India (Reuters)

Google will label verified investment apps in India to fight scams — a product/market safety move that helps local trust but is operational rather than materially revenue‑moving in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Landmark Los Angeles jury verdict found YouTube (Alphabet) negligent in a youth social‑media addiction case and ordered compensatory damages — while the payout is small versus Alphabet’s scale, the ruling raises legal precedent risk and has already pressured sentiment. Landmark verdict (Reuters)

Landmark Los Angeles jury verdict found YouTube (Alphabet) negligent in a youth social‑media addiction case and ordered compensatory damages — while the payout is small versus Alphabet’s scale, the ruling raises legal precedent risk and has already pressured sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/personnel signals in key markets: Google’s top India counsel resigned amid regulatory hurdles — another near‑term headwind in a high‑growth geography where policy risk matters. India counsel resignation (Reuters)

Regulatory/personnel signals in key markets: Google’s top India counsel resigned amid regulatory hurdles — another near‑term headwind in a high‑growth geography where policy risk matters. Negative Sentiment: Policy risk: A proposed federal bill to pause new AI data‑center construction could, if enacted or broadened, complicate capital plans for hyperscalers including Alphabet — worth monitoring as a regulatory tail risk. AI data center moratorium bill (QuiverQuant)

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

See Also

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