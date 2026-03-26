SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF $SPTS Shares Bought by Treasure Coast Financial Planning

Treasure Coast Financial Planning raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,593 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $10,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPTS. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

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SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.11 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.06 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.73 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.28.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -255.71%.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

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