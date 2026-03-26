Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPNKF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPNKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 53,487 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 26th total of 107,064 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nippon Shinyaku Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPNKF opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.79. Nippon Shinyaku has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $38.01.

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Nippon Shinyaku Company Profile

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Nippon Shinyaku Co, Ltd. operates as a research-driven pharmaceutical company headquartered in Kyoto, Japan. It specializes in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic drugs across multiple therapeutic areas, including urology, hematology, oncology and internal medicine. The company’s business model integrates in-house research capabilities with strategic collaborations to bring novel small-molecule and biologic products to market.

Established in 1909 by entrepreneur Yorisuke Tsuji, Nippon Shinyaku has evolved from a domestic manufacturer into a global healthcare enterprise.

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