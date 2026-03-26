Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIGI Shares Purchased by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 838.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,912 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIGI. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000.

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Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of VIGI stock opened at $87.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.33. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $74.27 and a 52 week high of $96.60. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.5646 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

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