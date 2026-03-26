Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 35,089 shares, a growth of 161.9% from the February 26th total of 13,399 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,839 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Metallis Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MTLFF opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.20. Metallis Resources has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.40.

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Metallis Resources Company Profile

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Metallis Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, nickel, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Kirkham property comprising 30 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 10,610 hectares located in north-western British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in the Greyhound property comprising two past producing silver/gold mines covering an area of 677 hectares located in the Idaho, the United States.

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