Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 35,089 shares, a growth of 161.9% from the February 26th total of 13,399 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,839 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Metallis Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MTLFF opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.20. Metallis Resources has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.40.
Metallis Resources Company Profile
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