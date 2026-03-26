Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $4,216,954.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 289,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,679,337.38. The trade was a 6.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $572,453.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,834,876.78. This trade represents a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 239,392 shares of company stock worth $50,016,383 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Truist Financial set a $283.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $358.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.53.

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Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 7.3%

NASDAQ AMD opened at $220.27 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $267.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.13 billion, a PE ratio of 83.12, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.59 and its 200 day moving average is $212.43.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The business had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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