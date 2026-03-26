Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $4,216,954.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 289,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,679,337.38. The trade was a 6.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $572,453.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,834,876.78. This trade represents a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 239,392 shares of company stock worth $50,016,383 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Analysis on AMD
Advanced Micro Devices News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Reports that AMD (with Intel) is preparing CPU price increases have sparked a chip-stock rally — investors view rising pricing power as direct upside to revenue, margins and free cash flow for AMD as data-center demand tightens. AMD and Intel Are Leading a Chip Stock Rally Today. Here’s Why.
- Positive Sentiment: Deal and product headlines — including reports of a ~10,000‑unit AI accelerator order and favorable AI-accelerator momentum — reinforce expectations that AMD’s Instinct GPUs and upcoming MI450 rack-scale offerings can drive outsized data‑center revenue. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock Surges 7% Following CPU Pricing Updates and AI Chip Deal News
- Positive Sentiment: AMD and CIQ launched an AMD‑optimized Rocky Linux distribution for AI/HPC deployments — a free, validated OS stack that lowers integration friction for customers standardizing on AMD CPUs, Instinct GPUs and ROCm, which can accelerate enterprise adoption. AMD Linux Push With CIQ Adds New Angle To AI Investment Story
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst tweak — Erste Group marginally raised its FY2027 EPS estimate for AMD (from $9.56 to $9.58). The revision is tiny but keeps Street models trending higher into FY27, supporting the long‑term growth narrative (no direct link provided).
- Neutral Sentiment: Supply dynamics: multiple reports note CPU supply constraints are affecting PC and server makers. That tightness can support pricing (positive for AMD) but may also cap near‑term unit shipments if supply isn’t resolved — an ambiguous, watch‑list item. Intel, AMD’s CPU supply constraints impacting PC, server makers
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive risk: Arm’s announcement it will build and sell its own high‑performance server CPUs (with Meta as an early partner) introduces a credible long‑term rival targeting energy‑efficient AI workloads — a strategic threat to AMD’s server/GPU roadmap. Arm to Sell Its Own Chips, Eyeing Sales Goal of $15 Billion
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling headlines: datasets cited elevated insider sales activity among AMD executives, which can create short‑term perception pressure even if sales are for diversification or compensation needs. Monitor for follow‑up context on timing/intent. QQQ is up 0.7% today, on AMD stock price movement
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 7.3%
NASDAQ AMD opened at $220.27 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $267.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.13 billion, a PE ratio of 83.12, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.59 and its 200 day moving average is $212.43.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The business had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Advanced Micro Devices Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.
Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.
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