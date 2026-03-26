Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CINGW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CINGW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,399 shares, an increase of 281.0% from the February 26th total of 2,467 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,976 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Cingulate Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CINGW opened at $0.04 on Thursday. Cingulate has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05.
About Cingulate
Further Reading
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