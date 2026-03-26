Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (5.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Foresight Solar had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 0.74%.

Foresight Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSFL stock opened at GBX 61.90 on Thursday. Foresight Solar has a fifty-two week low of GBX 60 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 92.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 63.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 121.68. The firm has a market cap of £339.55 million, a P/E ratio of 79.36 and a beta of 0.29.

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Foresight Solar Fund Limited (“FSFL”) is a Jersey-registered, closed-end investment company investing in a diversified portfolio of ground-based solar PV and battery storage assets in the UK and internationally. The Company aims to deliver sustainable investment returns alongside strong environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) benefits.

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