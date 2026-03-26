First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0204 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQEW opened at $128.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.35. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $146.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.08.

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First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Company Profile

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The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

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