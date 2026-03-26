BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,611 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the February 26th total of 9,326 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,461 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
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Institutional Trading of BrightSpring Health Services
BrightSpring Health Services Price Performance
Shares of BTSGU stock opened at $148.85 on Thursday. BrightSpring Health Services has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $151.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.17.
BrightSpring Health Services Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were issued a $0.8438 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 15th.
BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile
BrightSpring Health Services is a leading provider of home and community-based health and support services in the United States. The company specializes in delivering a continuum of care that spans behavioral health, intellectual and developmental disability support, home health care, and respite services. By integrating clinical and non-clinical offerings, BrightSpring seeks to improve patient outcomes, enhance quality of life, and support family caregivers.
Through its behavioral health division, BrightSpring offers individualized therapy, counseling, and crisis intervention for children, adolescents, and adults experiencing mental health challenges.
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