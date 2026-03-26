Barclays Increases Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target to $106.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 47.40% from the stock’s previous close.

IONS has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.15.

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Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

IONS opened at $71.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.57.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.18). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.36% and a negative return on equity of 68.82%. The firm had revenue of $203.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 10,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $744,692.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 82,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,051,538.60. The trade was a 10.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 10,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $763,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 62,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,681,377.75. The trade was a 14.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,035,882 shares of company stock valued at $80,492,247. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 198.4% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapies designed to modulate gene expression. The company’s proprietary antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) technology enables the selective binding of short synthetic strands of nucleic acids to messenger RNA (mRNA), thereby inhibiting or altering the production of disease-causing proteins. Ionis’ pipeline spans a range of therapeutic areas, including neurological disorders, cardiovascular conditions, metabolic diseases and rare genetic disorders.

Since its founding in 1989 by Dr.

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