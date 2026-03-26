Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Posts Earnings Results

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.22, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $12.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Local Bounti’s conference call:

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All three state-of-the-art facilities are now operating at full harvestable capacity and the company says the entire capacity is committed to customers on a run-rate basis , enabling more predictable throughput and operational leverage.

and the company says the , enabling more predictable throughput and operational leverage. Commercial momentum accelerated with expanded retail distribution — including placement of 6 SKUs in 250+ stores and a large regional retailer — and product traction (Romano Caesar velocity rose ~ 75% quarter-over-quarter), with targeted focus on baby leafy greens and arugula opportunities.

and a large regional retailer — and product traction (Romano Caesar velocity rose ~ quarter-over-quarter), with targeted focus on baby leafy greens and arugula opportunities. Financials showed meaningful improvement — Q4 revenue grew 24% to $12.5M , adjusted gross margin improved to ~ 29% (+~400 bps YoY), adjusted SG&A fell ~18%, and adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed to $5.8M .

, adjusted gross margin improved to ~ (+~400 bps YoY), adjusted SG&A fell ~18%, and adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed to . Liquidity and capital structure were reshaped in 2025 — year-end cash was ~$10.7M (pre-investment), the company completed a $25M equity raise and debt restructuring that canceled ~$197M of debt and cut interest expense by ~$27M, and it received a $50M strategic investment subsequent to year-end.

Local Bounti Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of LOCL stock opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.13. Local Bounti has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $5.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Local Bounti

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Local Bounti stock. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Local Bounti Corporation ( NYSE:LOCL Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Walleye Trading LLC owned about 0.10% of Local Bounti as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 28.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Local Bounti in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Local Bounti currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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About Local Bounti

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Local Bounti Inc is a technology-driven indoor farming company that cultivates non-GMO leafy greens, microgreens and culinary herbs in controlled environment agriculture (CEA) facilities. By leveraging its proprietary Hybrid Growing System, the company maintains precise control over lighting, temperature and nutrient delivery, enabling year-round production of high-quality produce free from pesticides and seasonality constraints.

Headquartered in Montana, Local Bounti operates multiple cultivation centers across the United States, each designed to maximize water efficiency and minimize land use.

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