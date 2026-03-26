AB Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CPLS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AB Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CPLS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,247 shares, a drop of 86.7% from the February 26th total of 9,403 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,221 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AB Core Plus Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in AB Core Plus Bond ETF by 274.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AB Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AB Core Plus Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in AB Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AB Core Plus Bond ETF by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 32,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 15,794 shares in the last quarter.

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AB Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of CPLS stock opened at $35.19 on Thursday. AB Core Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.22 and a fifty-two week high of $36.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.76.

AB Core Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

AB Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1274 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Get Free Report)

The AB Core Plus Bond ETF (CPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated corporate and government debt securities of any maturity and credit quality. CPLS was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

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