Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 216,684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 126,739 shares.The stock last traded at $58.6850 and had previously closed at $58.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Centerspace in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Centerspace from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Centerspace from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Centerspace from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.57.

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Centerspace Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $980.58 million, a PE ratio of 58.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($2.31). Centerspace had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $66.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.77 million. Centerspace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.810-5.050 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Centerspace will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. Centerspace’s payout ratio is 308.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Centerspace by 57,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Centerspace by 998.3% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Centerspace during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerspace in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

About Centerspace

(Get Free Report)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for the fourth consecutive year in 2023 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

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