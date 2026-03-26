Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.23% from the company’s previous close.

HOOD has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital set a $130.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $71.41 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $29.66 and a 12 month high of $153.86. The company has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.16.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 42.10%.The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total transaction of $45,611,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 52,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $4,613,537.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,394.84. This trade represents a 65.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 469,268 shares of company stock valued at $54,409,454. 14.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,984,000. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 565.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 185,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,565,000 after purchasing an additional 157,643 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $322,823,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,994,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,989,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Key Robinhood Markets News

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.