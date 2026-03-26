CrowdStrike $CRWD Shares Acquired by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises about 1.4% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $26,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,876,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,708,557,000 after purchasing an additional 445,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,922,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,356,073,000 after purchasing an additional 117,639 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,638,365,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,775,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,834,000 after purchasing an additional 269,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 19.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,599,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,940,000 after buying an additional 431,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

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CrowdStrike News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:

Positive Sentiment: CrowdStrike unveiled a wave of AI‑first products (Agentic MDR, Falcon Data Security and the Charlotte AI AgentWorks no‑code ecosystem) that aim to drive upsells, services revenue and deepen Falcon’s data moat. Charlotte AI AgentWorks

CrowdStrike unveiled a wave of AI‑first products (Agentic MDR, Falcon Data Security and the Charlotte AI AgentWorks no‑code ecosystem) that aim to drive upsells, services revenue and deepen Falcon’s data moat. Positive Sentiment: Expanded strategic integrations with IBM (Charlotte AI <> IBM ATOM) and Intel (optimizing Falcon for AI PCs) should broaden enterprise distribution and make Falcon more entrenched on endpoints and in SOC workflows. These partner moves materially improve GTM reach. CrowdStrike and IBM Expand Strategic Collaboration

Expanded strategic integrations with IBM (Charlotte AI <> IBM ATOM) and Intel (optimizing Falcon for AI PCs) should broaden enterprise distribution and make Falcon more entrenched on endpoints and in SOC workflows. These partner moves materially improve GTM reach. Positive Sentiment: Broad ecosystem endorsements (AWS, NVIDIA, OpenAI, Anthropic, Accenture, Deloitte, etc.) around the Charlotte/Falcon launches validate the technology and help scale partner‑led adoption. Autonomous Security and the New AI Arms Race

Broad ecosystem endorsements (AWS, NVIDIA, OpenAI, Anthropic, Accenture, Deloitte, etc.) around the Charlotte/Falcon launches validate the technology and help scale partner‑led adoption. Neutral Sentiment: CrowdStrike announced Flex for Services (extending Falcon Flex to services) and ran a startup accelerator (Jazz winner) — positive for long‑term monetization and PR but unlikely to move near‑term fundamentals dramatically. Flex for Services

CrowdStrike announced Flex for Services (extending Falcon Flex to services) and ran a startup accelerator (Jazz winner) — positive for long‑term monetization and PR but unlikely to move near‑term fundamentals dramatically. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling was disclosed (CEO George Kurtz, CFO Burt Podbere, President Michael Sentonas, CAO Anurag Saha and others sold shares on March 23). Heavy insider sales can amplify negative sentiment and short‑term pressure even if proceeds are for diversification or tax planning. SEC Form 4 (Kurtz sale)

Significant insider selling was disclosed (CEO George Kurtz, CFO Burt Podbere, President Michael Sentonas, CAO Anurag Saha and others sold shares on March 23). Heavy insider sales can amplify negative sentiment and short‑term pressure even if proceeds are for diversification or tax planning. Negative Sentiment: Sector rotation and valuation concerns: investors are rotating out of high‑multiple software/cyber names and debating whether AI tooling will compress pricing or commoditize parts of security workflows. That macro/peer weakness is weighing on CRWD. High‑multiple software sentiment weakens

Sector rotation and valuation concerns: investors are rotating out of high‑multiple software/cyber names and debating whether AI tooling will compress pricing or commoditize parts of security workflows. That macro/peer weakness is weighing on CRWD. Negative Sentiment: Technicals and premium valuation remain headwinds — CRWD trades below key short‑term moving averages and at a high multiple on growth expectations, which can prolong volatility until consistent ARR/cash‑flow acceleration is proven. CrowdStrike Stock Outlook

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.06, for a total value of $467,786.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 42,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,223.28. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 19,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.06, for a total value of $7,960,999.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 406,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,278,400.64. This represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold a total of 116,469 shares of company stock worth $48,369,351 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. DZ Bank raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $582.00 to $472.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $540.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $580.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.26.

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CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.8%

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $385.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $469.35. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $298.00 and a 52 week high of $566.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $97.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -521.43, a PEG ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.06.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

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