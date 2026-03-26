Brandywine GLOBAL Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVAL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brandywine GLOBAL Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 184 shares, a growth of 87.8% from the February 26th total of 98 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,140 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Brandywine GLOBAL Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ DVAL opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $117.58 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.70. Brandywine GLOBAL Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $15.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average of $14.64.

Get Brandywine GLOBAL Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brandywine GLOBAL Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVAL. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine GLOBAL Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Brandywine GLOBAL Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF by 60.5% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine GLOBAL Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 158,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine GLOBAL Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 190,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 32,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Brandywine GLOBAL Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,496,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter.

About Brandywine GLOBAL Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF

The BrandywineGLOBAL Dynamic U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (DVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is actively managed to hold a portfolio of US large-cap value companies. Stocks are selected using a proprietary multi-factor approach. DVAL was launched on Dec 27, 2006 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine GLOBAL Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine GLOBAL Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.