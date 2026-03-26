Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 398,015 shares, a growth of 118.3% from the February 26th total of 182,352 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 180,069 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 119,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 427,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,139,000 after buying an additional 150,747 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $410,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,175,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,572,000 after acquiring an additional 49,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abel Hall LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 46,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period.

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Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.5%

DFGP stock opened at $53.96 on Thursday. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $56.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.86.

About Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years. DFGP was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

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